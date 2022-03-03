Drought conditions expanding across Florida, Tampa Bay area

Abnormally dry and warm conditions this winter are producing drought conditions for a growing number of people across the state.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Winter is the dry season in Florida and with relatively mild temperatures compared to the rest of the country, there is a lot to enjoy about the weather in Tampa Bay.

Warm and sunny, what isn't there to like? Unfortunately, as is often the case, too much of even a good thing can be a bad thing. Abnormally warm and dry conditions across the region this winter have led to expanding drought conditions across the state.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report produced through a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that 33 percent of Florida is experiencing Moderate Drought conditions with 85 percent of the state being abnormally dry.

This area of moderate drought includes all of the Nature Coast and Pinellas County and portions of Manatee, Polk and Sarasota counties.

The entire region has had below-normal rainfall for several months in a row. During a time of year when rain is already at a minimum, over the last six months, Tampa has received almost 5 inches of rain below normal.

The lack of rainfall, combined with abnormally warm temperatures especially over the last month, has aided in the development of drought conditions across the state. This past month as been has been about 4 degrees warmer than normal with the past six months coming in as the sixth warmest on record.

Warmer and drier than normal conditions are expected to continue which means that the drought conditions will continue to spread and worsen across the region.

As we enter the fire season, which typically begins in March and lasts until the rainy season begins in May, these dry conditions will only increase the threat for brush and wildfires.

Low humidity, dry fuel (grasses, brush, vegetation) and breezy conditions are the perfect ingredients for fires to start and spread. On days when the weather forecast calls for these conditions, there may be a need for burn bans or simply more awareness to try to prevent unnecessary sparks or fires.

It's always important to be mindful of the threat of fires, but it's especially important over the next couple of months to be aware of the building concern. Here are some things you can do to help prevent wildfires: