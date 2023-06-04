Florida wildfire season: More than 1K fires reported so far this year — and drought continues

An "extreme" drought exists in Southwest Florida, where the wildfire risk is the highest.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — More than 1,000 wildfires have been reported across Florida in recent months, indicating an active season and one with no immediate relief in sight, according to state officials.

Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and Florida Forest Service leadership stressed during a news conference Thursday in Hillsborough County about the need to be prepared should a wildfire threaten — and how to prevent them:

Prepare your home regularly by clearing your roofs and gutters of debris

prepare your yard by creating and maintaining a defensible or buffer around your home

Be smart and vigilant when burning yard waste

Report a potential wildfire or arson activities to law enforcement

“It’s been a busy wildfire year so far from Jan. 1 to April 2,” said Rick Dolan, Director of the Florida Forest Service. “We’ve had 1,098 fires for 35,424 acres. These total include state, private, and federal lands.”

Dolan said north Florida received recent rain but with a couple of dry weeks, that could change their fire activity. He noted that central and south Florida are extremely dry and the farther south you go, the dryer it is.

"Southwest Florida is the dryest part of the state, around the Fort Myers area," Dolan said. "Very dry right now."

A portion of Southwest Florida is considered to be in an "extreme" drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report. This is also in an area with a lot of dead vegetation from Hurricane Ian.

The dead blowdown debris and dry conditions mean that wildfire risks will be elevated until the rainy season, which begins in mid-late May.

Dolan said with the upcoming lightning season quickly approaching, more wildfires are expected.