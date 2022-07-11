Reports: Drowsy driver causes crash that injures 7, including 5 teens, in Flagler County

One man was seriously injured while a woman and five 13-year-olds suffered minor injuries, according to reports.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A drowsy driver caused a crash Saturday night on a Florida highway that injured seven people, including five teens, news station WKMG reports, citing the Florida Highway Patrol.

It reportedly happened just after 11 p.m. on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, on Florida's east coast.

Troopers said a 44-year-old Georgia man was driving an SUV when he “was fatigued and failed to control the speed," leading him to crash into the car in front of him, WKMG reports.

The crash reportedly sent the other car into the outside shoulder where it hit trees before coming to a stop.

The passenger of the second car, an Islamorada man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the news station. The 46-year-old woman driving and three 13-year-old boys in the car had minor injuries.

Troopers said two 13-year-old girls who were in the Georgia man's SUV had minor injuries, WKMG reports. The 44-year-old man was not injured.

In Florida, the first week of September is designated as “Drowsy Driving Prevention Week” in memory of 8-year-old Ronshay Dugans, who was killed in 2008 when her school bus was hit by a driver who fell asleep at the wheel.

The state uses this week to educate the public about the dangers of drowsy driving and "research showing fatigue to be as much of an impairment as alcohol."

The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles provides tips on preventing drowsy driving.

Try to get enough sleep before you drive and avoid driving at times when you would normally be asleep.

Read the warning label on your medications and do not drive after taking medications that cause drowsiness.

Allow plenty of time for long road trips so you can take a break every 100 miles or two hours. If possible, use the “buddy system” so you can change drivers when needed.

Drinking coffee, turning up the radio or rolling down the windows can help you feel alert for a short period of time, but aren't effective in the long run.

If you are having difficulty focusing, blinking frequently or have heavy eyelids, pull over in a safe place like a rest stop or truck comfort station to rest before continuing to drive.

Visit fdot.gov/maintenance/restareas for a full list of rest areas maintained by the Florida Department of Transportation.

