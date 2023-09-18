Disturbance off Florida's East Coast has possible chance for subtropical development

Currently, the chances of it becoming even subtropical over the next week are low.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane season is still going strong; we may be past the Sept. 10 peak, but the season doesn't end until Nov. 30.

Right now, nothing is a threat to Florida or the United States. Hurricane Nigel is over the open Atlantic and isn't expected to impact land, although it is expected to become the season's next major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — by Tuesday.

However, the National Hurricane Center is keeping its eye on a couple of disturbances out in the Atlantic, one that could potentially impact parts of Florida over the next week.

The first system the NHC is monitoring is a tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa. By Wednesday, the wave should move off the coast and enter favorable conditions for further development. By the end of the week or over the weekend, the tropical wave is expected to form into a tropical depression. It will move westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. Over the next seven days, it has a 70 percent chance of developing. Right now, it's too early and too far away to know if it will be a threat to the United States.

Closer to home, a non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to form later this week near the southeastern coast of the U.S. By the weekend, it could acquire some subtropical characteristics, provided it stays offshore as it moves slowly northward or northwestward. Currently, it only has a 30 percent chance of developing over the next seven days.