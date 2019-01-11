ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some of Florida’s top elections personnel met in Tallahassee Friday to talk about election security in advance of the 2020 Presidential election.

United State Attorney for Florida’s Northern District Lawrence Keefe hosted the gathering. It included all U.S. Attorneys in the state of Florida, Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee, and federal and state law enforcement and elections supervisors. It also included special agents with the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, Florida Supervisors of Elections President Tammy Jones and Kirby Wedekind, a Protective Security Advisor for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

10News has confirmed that in 2016, Russian hackers breached election security in two Florida counties. Governor Ron DeSantis has said the FBI informed him those hackers accessed voter databases but didn’t manipulate anything.

The governor would not identify which counties had been compromised because he signed a non-disclosure agreement. He added that the FBI and Department of Homeland Security did inform the two counties of the intrusion into their voter network.

The Mueller report revealed that Russian hackers sent an email with malware attached that appeared to come from “VR Systems Inc.” VR Systems is an election vendor that provides support to 62 counties in the state. The spearphishing email went to more than 120 accounts used by election officials.

