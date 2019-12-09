PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — Police in South Florida are looking for an escaped inmate.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department says they are looking for John Ireland.

Irelands has been described as 6-foot-5-inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Police said Ireland was diagnosed with schizophrenia. He was last seen Wednesday night at the South Florida State Hospital.

Police said if you see him call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

Pembroke Pines Police Department ATTENTION RESIDENTS: Please be on the lookout for escaped prisoner J... ohn Ireland; White Hispanic male, DOB 5/13/86, 6'5", 200lbs, diagnosed with schizophrenia, last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. John Ireland escaped from 800 E Cypress Drive in Pembroke Pines at approximately 6:30pm today.

