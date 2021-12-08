Florida ethics panel: Fried didn't properly disclose income

A spokesperson criticized the ruling as baseless and politically driven.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida ethics panel says it has found probable cause that Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried violated state law for failing to properly disclose her income on financial forms.

Fried is also a Democratic candidate for governor.

The Florida Commission on Ethics found probable cause that Fried did not correctly disclose lobbying income on financial forms from 2017 and 2018.

A Republican Party official filed a complaint with the ethics board in June after Fried amended her filings to reflect the previously unreported income.

A spokesperson for Fried’s campaign said she is being targeted for fixing her disclosures and criticized the ruling as baseless and politically driven. The complaint was filed days after Fried changed her forms and announced her candidacy, campaign spokesperson Drew Godinich told The Associated Press.

“Consistent with the administration’s regular practice of feeding false information to its subordinate agencies, Commissioner Fried is being attacked for following the law and showing transparency, exactly the opposite of what Republican Ron DeSantis and his cohorts do every day,” Godinich said to AP.