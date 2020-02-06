x
florida

Gov. DeSantis extends Florida's eviction, foreclosure ban

It now is set to expire July 1.
Final Notice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order to extend the state's eviction and foreclosure moratorium to July 1.

The statewide ban was set to expire Tuesday, June 2.

It was issued earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to provide relief to people who might have lost their job and struggled to keep up with monthly payments.

