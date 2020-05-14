x
florida

Florida extends relief for those facing foreclosure and eviction

Foreclosures and evictions will be suspended through June 2.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida is buying extra time for people struggling financially during the pandemic.

On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order, extending mortgage foreclosure and eviction relief until June 2. Click here to read the executive order.

The governor had previously suspended all foreclosures and evictions for a period of 45 days, but that earlier order was supposed to expire on Sunday. Now, it's in effect until early next month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

