Florida's surgeon says all Floridians should wear masks when social distancing isn't possible

The public health advisory has a few exceptions.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees on Monday issued a public health advisory directing anyone in the state to wear face coverings in places where social distancing isn't possible.

The advisory amends a previous advisory from March 25.

There are exceptions for the following:

According to Rivkees' latest advisory, Floridians should continue to refrain from social or recreational gatherings of more than 50 people. At smaller gatherings, people should stay six feet apart and wear face coverings when possible.

Tampa and St. Pete both have mandatory face mask rules in place. In Tampa, you need to wear a mask anytime you're inside a public space where you cannot stay six feet apart from other people. St. Pete's ordinance currently only applies to employees inside public parts of their businesses. But, customers may soon be required to wear masks inside shops there, too.

