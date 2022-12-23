Florida now the nation's fastest-growing state

Other fast-growing states include Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Utah, North Dakota and Alaska.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Looks like everyone is packing up and heading to Florida.

The third-most-populous state just became the nation's fastest-growing state in the nation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Vintage 2022 population estimates released Friday.

It's the first time the state has reached the mark since 1957. The historic milestone comes after decades of rapid population increase, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

"Florida's population increased by 1.9% to 22,244,823 between 2021 and 2022, surpassing Idaho, the previous year’s fastest-growing state," the report says.

With so many people already living in Florida, the fact that the state is now the fastest-growing is notable because it requires "significant populations gains."

Other fast-growing states include Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Utah, North Dakota and Alaska.

Florida's population increased in the post-World War II era after 1946. Once air conditioning became a household norm in the 1950s, Florida's annual population growth average 6.1%, the U.S. Census Bureau says. The national rate sat between 1.5% and 2% during that decade as Florida's annual population growth rose to 8%.

In the 2000s, Florida's average annual growth slowed to 1.7%, however, it was still higher than the national average, 1%. That trend continued through the 2010s and in 2022, Florida's growth was nearing the previous decade's high at 1.9%, the report says. Obviously, 1.9% is not as high compared to previous years, but it's still the fastest among other states.