Police: Florida father killed 2 young children then himself

Officers say the children killed were 12 and 9 years old.

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. — A South Florida man killed his 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son before shooting and killing himself during what police called a “domestic dispute.”

Authorities say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Miami Lakes.

The mother of the children, who is the man's ex-wife, was reportedly at the home when the shooting happened but was not injured.

The names of the man and the children have not been released.

No additional details were immediately released.

Miami-Dade police Chief Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez tweeted about the “senseless” killings and offered condolences to the family.

Earlier this evening officers responded to the scene of a shooting where a father senselessly shot and killed his 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son before killing himself. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) February 9, 2022

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233. Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.