Firearms instructor accidentally shot at Miami-Dade gun range

The instructor is said to be in critical condition.

MIAMI — A firearms instructor was accidentally shot Wednesday morning at a Miami-Dade County gun range, multiple news outlets report.

Police responded around 10:30 a.m. to the Trail Glades Range on Southwest 8th Street on a report of a shooting, according to CBS Miami.

WTVJ-TV reports, citing law enforcement, a man was shot in the chest by mistake.

He's said to be in critical condition, according to WPLG-TV. A witness told the station the shooting happened on the side of the facility where law enforcement officers train.

"On the police range side it’s mainly Customs and Border (Protection), they come on Wednesday for practice," Dario Pederajo said. "Several police officers came running over to the civilian side of the range, where the main office is, and said someone had been shot, stop shooting."

Images from WPLG show the man was airlifted to an area hospital.