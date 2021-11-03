Florida firefighter pleads guilty for role in Capitol riot

Court records show Andrew Williams of Sanford changed his plea Tuesday in Washington federal court. He faces up to six months in prison.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Florida firefighter who was photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.

Court records show Andrew Williams changed his plea Tuesday in Washington federal court.

He faces up to six months in prison for participating in the riot led by loyalists of former President Donald Trump.

A plea agreement requires Williams to cooperate with law enforcement in its investigation of the attempted insurrection. He must also pay $500 in restitution. Prosecutors said the riot caused nearly $1.5 million in damage to the U.S. Capitol.

Williams has been a firefighter with the Sanford Fire Department since 2016. He was placed on administrative leave from the fire agency shortly after the riot.