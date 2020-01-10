Florida first responders gear up to honor fallen heroes on 500-mile bike ride

Firefighters, police officers, and EMS personnel from all over the state will ride 500 miles to Live Oak from Fort Myers.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Thirty-six emergency responders from across the state of Florida will ride bicycles and ride for seven days straight to honor those who have died in the line of duty.

The 2020 Brotherhood Ride will start in Fort Myers Thursday morning. From there, the firefighters, police officers, and EMS personnel from all over the state will start their 500-mile ride to Live Oak. The ride is dedicated to the 25 fallen heroes who died in the line of duty protecting their communities in 2019.

The team of cyclists and their support staff will average about 70-100 miles a day.

What other people are reading right now:

