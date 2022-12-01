Flags fly at half-staff in honor of lives lost at Naval Air Station Pensacola

Three sailors were shot and killed in 2019 in what the FBI called a terrorist attack at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Three years after a terrorist attack at Naval Air Station Pensacola, flags throughout the state of Florida are flying at half-staff in honor of the lives lost on that tragic day.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday in remembrance of 19-year-old Naval Aircrewman 3rd Class Mohammed Haitham, 21-year-old Naval Aircrewman 3rd Class Cameron Walters and 23-year-old Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson.

Mohammed "Mo" Haitham was a track and field star at Lakewood High School in St. Pete.

The order is in place from sunrise to sunset on what the governor has designated as Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance Day.

"...Northwest Florida is home to Naval Air Station(NAS) Pensacola, a special place where brave warriors who wear the wings come for flight training to protect and serve our great state and nation," the governor's proclamation reads. "...we must never forget the honorable lives of Airman Mohammed S. Haitham, Airman Apprentice Cameron S. Walters, and Ensign Joshua K. Watson."

In addition to the three sailors killed, eight others were wounded in the 2019 attack by 21-year-old Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, an aviation student from Saudi Arabia, as he opened fire in a classroom before being fatally shot, according to the FBI.