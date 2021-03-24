Florida governor orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen Orlando officer

Officer Kevin Valencia protected the lives of others at the cost of his own, DeSantis said.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Flags in Central Florida will be lowered to half-staff Wednesday to honor fallen Officer Kevin Valencia's service to his community.

The Orlando Police Department officer died Monday, March 15. In June 2018, Valencia was shot and wounded through the front door of an Orlando apartment, where a man ultimately killed four children -- including two of his own -- before taking his own life.

The officer, who had worked with the department for more than seven years, had been in a coma since the shooting.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered U.S. and Florida state flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday at the Orange County Courthouse, Orlando City Hall and the Capitol in Tallahassee.

"Officer Valencia fought for his life alongside his family for two years since responding to a call that resulted in his hospitalization," DeSantis said in a memorandum. "He was awarded a purple heart by the Orlando Police Department for his heroic response.

"Officer Valencia will be remembered for his selfless courage to protect the lives of others at the cost of his own."