Radar issue prompts temporary ground stop at South Florida airports

The "pause" lasted for about an hour.

MIAMI — A radar issue forced the Federal Aviation Administration to pause flights to and from parts of South Florida, according to a statement from the agency.

The FAA stated the suspension Monday afternoon lasted for about an hour.

The agency's National Airspace System Status map showed increasing departure delays at Palm Beach International and Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers.

Miami International Airport earlier tweeted about technical issues at the FAA Miami Center. The agency says the issue affected Air Route Traffic Control Centers in Miami and Jacksonville.

"The FAA Miami Center is experiencing technical issues, and as a result, we are experiencing some delays. If you are traveling this afternoon, please follow up with your airline for the latest information on your flight," reads Miami airport's tweet.

Few cancellations have been reported Monday at Tampa International Airport, flight tracking website FlightAware shows. Only two have been canceled, with 69 delays as of this writing.

People are encouraged to check with their airline for the latest flight information.

