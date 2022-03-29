You can freshwater fish without a license this Saturday and Sunday in Florida

Bag limits and size restrictions still apply.

TAMPA, Fla — It's time to grab your rod and your bait! Freshwater fishing in Florida will be license-free during the weekend of April 2-3, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The two-day event allows both residents and non-residents to try their hand at being a recreational angler without needing to purchase a license first.

"License-free freshwater fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for those new to fishing without needing to first purchase a license," the FWC wrote.

Of course, the day isn't meant to be a free-for-all: All rules, including seasons, bag and size limits still apply. You can check the FWC's website for rules and regulations here.

Not sure where to go? The FWC is hosting two free freshwater fishing events that the public is welcome to attend. You just need to bring your own fishing gear.

Florida Bass Conservation Center Youth Fishing Derby: The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 2 at 3583 CR 788, Webster, FL 33597

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 2 at 3583 CR 788, Webster, FL 33597 Tenoroc Youth Fishing Derby: The event runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 2 at 3829 Tenoroc Mine Road, Lakeland, FL 33805. Pre-registration is required.