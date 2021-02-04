You can freshwater fish without a license this weekend

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission says this is a great opportunity to get both visitors and the people who call Florida home on the water.

TAMPA, Fla. — Grab your fishing pole and tackle box, because it's the state's first license-free freshwater fishing weekend of the year.

You can try your hand at freshwater fishing from Saturday, April 3 to Sunday, April 4. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says this is a great opportunity to get both visitors and the people who call Florida home on the water.

“The first freshwater license-free fishing weekend of the year is an excellent opportunity to introduce someone to fishing for the first time,” said Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management Director Tom Graef. “Spend this weekend with family and friends enjoying the Fishing Capital of the World as you fish from a boat or shore.”

All bag limits, seasons, and size restrictions will still apply.

You can use FWC's website to help plan your trip, look for a location and brush up on regulation information before you head out.

If you hit the water and decide you want to take on fishing as your new hobby, you can purchase a fishing license here.

FWC says the next freshwater license-free fishing weekend is June 12 and 13.