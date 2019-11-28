FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old Florida girl is dead after being struck by a vehicle while playing in a driveway.

The News-Press reports that Samantha Castro Martinez was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital Tuesday night.

A Florida Highway Patrol report says an SUV was parked on the street near the home as a man in a Jeep Wrangler pulled around it and into the driveway where Samantha was playing.

No charges were immediately reported against the driver.

___

Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com

