Florida 9-year-old writes letter to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Sydney Carlo's mother shared the 9-year-old girl's letter to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Instagram.

COOPER CITY, Fla — It's been a crazy election cycle, and though some say it's far from over, a 9-year-old girl from Florida wanted to express her feelings about the election's outcome.

Sydney Carlo wrote a letter to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Here's what she had to say:

"Dear President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris,

My name is Sydney Carlo. I am 9 years old and I live in Florida. I cried when I heard you won. I know you both are amazing people and will work hard to bring our country together. I voted for you in my school's election. Just like you two, I want to grow up and help my country. America is a great country but you made it a lot better.

-Sydney Carlo"

Sydney's mom Samantha Carlo posted a picture of the letter on Instagram, tagging both Harris and Biden with the caption, "I hope it gets to you both somehow!"

Samantha told WPTV her daughter had been following the election closely. Every morning after Nov. 3, Sydney would walk into her mom's room and ask if there was a winner yet, according to WPTV.

What other people are reading right now: