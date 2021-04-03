Gov. DeSantis calls recent report on Key Largo vaccine controversy a 'train wreck' and 'flat wrong'

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — This week, the Miami-Herald published an article about a community in the Florida Keys getting COVID-19 vaccines while the rest of the state was struggling with vaccine distribution.
The Miami-Herald wrote that it obtained a newsletter saying almost everyone age 65 and older at a wealthy gated community in north Key Largo had been vaccinated by the middle of January.
The article comes after Gov. DeSantis received criticism for the locations of some of his "pop-up" vaccine sites, one of which was in a wealthy and predominately white community in Manatee County back in February.
But the governor said on Thursday while in Crystal River, he had nothing to do with the vaccine distribution on Key Largo. He said it wasn't a government-operated site, it was run by a hospital.
DeSantis called the Miami-Herald's article factually incorrect and said it was "flat wrong." He also called it a "poorly executed hit piece."
"It was a train wreck," DeSantis said.
The governor went on to say he was glad the seniors in that community were able to get the vaccine.
10 Tampa Bay reached out to the outlet which provided the following statement:
"We stand by our reporting and have nothing else to say beyond what was published in the piece."
