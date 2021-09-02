Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis supports restricting abortions, will examine Texas law

The Lone Star state’s law blocks abortions when a fetal heartbeat can be detected

Florida’s Republican governor told reporters Thursday that he wants to pass stronger laws against abortion, but he doesn’t know enough about a Texas ban that the U.S. Supreme Court allowed to take effect. He said he plans to research it.

GOP leaders in the Florida Legislature say they are already drafting anti-abortion laws for the next session, which begins in January. Leaders from the minority Democratic membership say they will fight any such bills.

A deeply-divided Supreme Court allowed the Texas abortion law to stay in place Thursday morning, stripping some rights to an abortion in the nation’s second-largest state.

The court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others that sought to block enforcement of the law that went into effect Wednesday.