Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a news conference Monday afternoon and discuss issues related to coronavirus.

It comes as bars across the state are allowed to reopen at half capacity. They were forced to close in June following increasing numbers of positive COVID-19 cases.

Bars remain closed in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Florida reported 1,736 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as the infection rate fell below 4 percent for the first time since early June. The state has reported a total of 665,730 COVID-19 cases statewide since the pandemic began.

There have been 12,642 Floridians and 158 non-residents who have died from the virus.

