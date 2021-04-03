x
Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis schedules Thursday news conference

The governor is expected to give remarks at 9:30 a.m.
Credit: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks on during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at a Navarro Discount Pharmacy in Hialeah, Fla.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to speak with the media Thursday morning as more people in Florida become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The news conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in Crystal River. His press office notes he will be speaking at 579 SE. U.S. Highway 19, which appears to be a retail plaza.

It's not yet known what topic the governor will be addressing, but COVID-19 is likely to be top of mind.

The federally-run COVID-19 vaccination site at the Tampa Greyhound Track opened Wednesday to eligible people with appointments, but people without appointments can still get in line. However, there is no guarantee a shot will be available without an appointment.

Floridians who are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can pre-register on myvaccine.fl.gov or call the phone number designated for your county.  

The state this week expanded eligibility to more people for vaccine access. In addition to people aged 65 and older, people considered "extremely vulnerable" to the virus now can get a vaccine. So, too, can K-12 employees, law enforcement officers and firefighters aged 50 and over.

CVS pharmacies are allowing any K-12 teachers, including day care providers and preschool teachers, to get a shot regardless of age.

More than 3.1 million people in Florida have either received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or are considered series complete with two doses, according to the Department of Health.

