He will be joined by the lieutenant governor and secretary of the DEO.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday in Surfside.

According to a release, it will begin around 10:15 a.m. at the Grand Beach Hotel.

DeSantis is set to be joined by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and DEO Secretary Dane Eagle.

The governor's office did not release an agenda for the meeting.