Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Orlando for a news conference.

Details at this time are limited, but according to a release, he will be speaking at the Florida State Attorney's Office.

Attorney General Ashley Moody is set to join DeSantis.

DeSantis faces several lawsuits concerning his ban on mask mandates in schools.

One filed by several Tampa Bay area attorneys and parents is currently before a judge. That hearing is set to have closing arguments Thursday and by Friday the presiding judge is set to give his ruling.