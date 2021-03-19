x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Florida

Florida Gov. to speak at State Capitol Friday morning

The governor will be joined by outgoing Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz.
Credit: AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, , right, speaks during a news conference alongside Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez, center, and Jared Moskowitz, Director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management, Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. DeSantis spoke at the stadium where the National Guard opened a coronavirus drive-thru testing site. On Sunday, they were only testing first responders. On Monday, they planned to expand it to people at least 65 years old who are showing symptoms of the illness. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be holding a press conference in Tallahassee Friday morning.

The governor will be speaking at the State Capitol at 9 a.m. Outgoing Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz will be joining DeSantis.

Moskowitz announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from his role in April. He's led the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and now the current vaccine rollout.

RELATED: Florida Emergency Director Jared Moskowitz is stepping down

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter