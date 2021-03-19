Florida Gov. to speak at State Capitol Friday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be holding a press conference in Tallahassee Friday morning.
The governor will be speaking at the State Capitol at 9 a.m. Outgoing Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz will be joining DeSantis.
Moskowitz announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from his role in April. He's led the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and now the current vaccine rollout.
