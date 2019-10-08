TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is asking Florida’s Supreme Court for a legal opinion.

He wants to know if felons should have to pay their fines and restitution before their voting rights can be restored.

Back in November, Florida voters approved Amendment 4 and cleared the way for convicted felons to regain their voting rights after completing their entire sentence, including parole or probation.

Then, in June, state lawmakers passed SB 7066, requiring felons to also pay any remaining fines or restitution before their voting rights would be restored.

Previous: Florida governor signs felon voting bill -- with strings attached

In the governor’s letter to Florida's Supreme Friday, he said he would not infringe on the proper restoration of an individual’s right to vote but wants justices to decide if completing the terms of their sentence includes paying any associated fines, fees or restitution.

Advisory options to the governor don’t happen that often. The last one was requested nine years ago by then-governor Charlie Christ. The Supreme Court acknowledged Friday’s letter but must wait at least 10 days before they’re allowed to send their opinion back to the Governor.

