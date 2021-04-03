Gov. DeSantis says he's waiting his turn for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

"Just because I’m governor, I’m not anything special," DeSantis told 10 Tampa Bay.

SEBRING, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis says he's proud of Florida's vaccination efforts. And he told 10 Tampa Bay all about it on Thursday after a news conference in Sebring.

The governor spoke with 10 Tampa Bay photojournalist Dennis Hollingsworth about the state's continued efforts to vaccinate "seniors first."

DeSantis said more than half of Florida's seniors have gotten the vaccine; and in counties that are hitting below that mark, he's working to get those numbers up.

He mentioned a new rural vaccine program that is surging more vaccines to the five lowest-performing counties for vaccinations.

The governor also said that the age for vaccine eligibility will lower once all the seniors who want the shot have gotten it.

“I think that’s going to come pretty soon, but we still have some areas where we want to get more seniors signed up for shots," DeSantis said.

That includes the governor himself, who says he has not gotten the vaccine yet.

"Because I’m 42 and I believe in an age-based approach. Just because I’m governor, I’m not anything special," DeSantis said.

Gov. DeSantis added that when it's his turn, he's getting the Johnson & Johnson shot because it's "a really good vaccine."

He said the state hopes to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to law enforcement officers, firefighters, and teachers who are age 50 and up as he thinks the shipment can cover all those folks statewide.

When asked about Florida agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried's accusations about preferential vaccine access to wealthy communities, DeSantis said it is wrong to criticize certain seniors for getting the shot.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s total politics," the governor said.