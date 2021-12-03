Florida Gov. DeSantis holds news conference from Sebastian

The governor is set to speak at Concordia Lutheran Church at 12:55 p.m., according to a news release.

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Friday afternoon from Sebastian.

The governor is set to speak at Concordia Lutheran Church at 12:55 p.m., according to a news release. The news release did not specify what the subject of the news conference would be.

Earlier Friday, the governor tweeted out that millions of seniors in Florida have already received their COVID-19 vaccinations, "including nearly 800,000 in Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties alone."

He also tweeted that 79% of seniors in St. Johns County have already been vaccinated.

"The following counties have noteworthy senior coverage rates:

St. Johns (79% of seniors)

Leon (74%)

Palm Beach (70%)

Alachua (69%)

Lake (67%)

Broward (67%)

Gadsden (67%)

#SeniorsFirst," the governor tweeted.

Those statistics come one day after DeSantis announced from a Jacksonville Walgreens that the retail pharmacy would be expanding its vaccination program to a total of 97 stores across the state of Florida, with 16 of those in Duval County. People can register in advance by visiting this website.

Those eligible include long-term care facility residents and staff; those 65 years old and up; people deemed medically vulnerable by a physician; health care workers with direct patient contact; and school employees, law enforcement officers and firefighters 50 years old and up. Starting Monday, people 60 years of age and older can start getting the vaccine.

DeSantis said Thursday that the next step is to lower the vaccination age to 55 and then open that even more broadly if supply continues the way it’s going.