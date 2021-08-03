The change will take effect on March 15, 2021.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Tallahassee Monday afternoon.

The governor is set to speak from the Florida State Capitol in the Cabinet Meeting Room beginning at 2 p.m., according to a news release. The release did not specify the subject of the news conference.

The governor's news conference comes the same day the CDC announced new recommendations, including that fully vaccinated people can now gather without wearing a mask or social distancing.

Last week, DeSantis said he plans to lower the age requirement to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Florida sometime this month. Speaking from Ocala Friday, DeSantis said across the state, more than 2.5 million seniors have already been vaccinated so far.

DeSantis said the state rolled out a rural outreach program on Thursday that he hopes will help get more people vaccinated that live in areas away from city centers.

The new CDC recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.