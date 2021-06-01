The news conference comes just one day after Florida reported more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak Wednesday morning from Olive Baptist Church Pensacola Campus in Pensacola. Alongside him will be Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

There has been no detail released about what his news conference about.

The conference comes one day after Florida reported 15,431 new COVID-19 cases. 100 more people in Florida have also died from the coronavirus.

The news conference will take place at 9:30 ET this morning.

On Tuesday, Gov. DeSantis spoke in Ocala about the coronavirus vaccine. The state is partnering with Publix grocery stores to get the vaccine out to Florida's 4 million seniors. Some stores in Marion, Citrus and Hernando counties will get a limited supply of the vaccine.

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase vaccinations and put Florida’s seniors first, I’m pleased to announce an innovative partnership with @Publix, a new pilot program to establish COVID-19 vaccination sites at select supermarkets. More info – https://t.co/r1Sb2gOWmb — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 5, 2021

