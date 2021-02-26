Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis will deliver a news conference from Amway Center beginning at 11 a.m.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is making an announcement Friday morning from Orlando.

DeSantis will be joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis to deliver a news conference from Amway Center. It's scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., according to a news release.

The governor's news release did not specify what type of announcement he and Casey DeSantis would be making.

Thursday morning, Gov. DeSantis was in Jacksonville to announce the rollout of new COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state, including one at Edward Waters College's James Weldon Johnson Gymnasium. The new site is deigned to serve the New Town and Northwest Jacksonville communities for those age 65 and older.

"The goal here is to be able to reach out anyone who may fall through the cracks, who [don't] necessarily have access to a retail pharmacy or not necessarily a hospital," DeSantis said Thursday.

The vaccinations at the college began Thursday and appointments can be made online by following this link. People can also walk up to the site to get registered and then vaccinated. DeSantis said that roughly 200 vaccines will be available per day and the sites will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.