TALLAHASSEE, Fla — It was exactly 75 years ago – the moment thousands of starving prisoners could hardly dare to hope for after enduring years of unimaginable barbarity.

Battle-hardened Soviet troops storming across Poland on their way to finish off the Third Reich stumbled across Auschwitz-Birkenau.

The now infamous death camp was liberated on January 27, 1945, and Jews around the world have vowed to never forget the atrocities committed there in a solemn effort to prevent history from ever repeating itself.

On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis honored the millions of innocent people who were murdered in the name of blind hatred all across Nazi-occupied Europe.

“On International #HolocaustRemembranceDay, we remember and honor the memory of the 6 million Jews whose lives were horrifically taken. Today and every day, we stand in solidarity with our Jewish communities in Florida and around the world,” DeSantis tweeted.

In May 2019, the governor traveled to Israel and laid a wreath at Yad Vashem, the country’s official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust.

“These grounds are a harrowing reminder of the terrible atrocities of the Holocaust and all who were lost in those dark days. It is critical we honor and remember the victims and work to ensure such crimes are never again repeated,” DeSantis said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visits Yad Vashem during a trip to Israel in May, 2019

Governor’s Press Office

RELATED: Holocaust survivor recalls the lie that saved her life at Auschwitz

RELATED: Survivors return to Auschwitz 75 years after liberation

RELATED: Agnes Keleti, oldest living Olympic champion and Holocaust survivor, turns 99

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter