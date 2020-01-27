TALLAHASSEE, Fla — It was exactly 75 years ago – the moment thousands of starving prisoners could hardly dare to hope for after enduring years of unimaginable barbarity.
Battle-hardened Soviet troops storming across Poland on their way to finish off the Third Reich stumbled across Auschwitz-Birkenau.
The now infamous death camp was liberated on January 27, 1945, and Jews around the world have vowed to never forget the atrocities committed there in a solemn effort to prevent history from ever repeating itself.
On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis honored the millions of innocent people who were murdered in the name of blind hatred all across Nazi-occupied Europe.
“On International #HolocaustRemembranceDay, we remember and honor the memory of the 6 million Jews whose lives were horrifically taken. Today and every day, we stand in solidarity with our Jewish communities in Florida and around the world,” DeSantis tweeted.
In May 2019, the governor traveled to Israel and laid a wreath at Yad Vashem, the country’s official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust.
“These grounds are a harrowing reminder of the terrible atrocities of the Holocaust and all who were lost in those dark days. It is critical we honor and remember the victims and work to ensure such crimes are never again repeated,” DeSantis said.
RELATED: Holocaust survivor recalls the lie that saved her life at Auschwitz
RELATED: Survivors return to Auschwitz 75 years after liberation
RELATED: Agnes Keleti, oldest living Olympic champion and Holocaust survivor, turns 99
What other people are reading right now:
- Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: What we know now
- California baseball coach, his wife and daughter killed in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant
- All 9 people killed in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash identified
- Police: Wrong-way driver charged in crash that killed two people
- SpaceX to launch fourth batch of Starlink satellites from Florida
- Scary paint job makes $500K Florida home look like a cartoon
- Beware of ransomware: Tax scam season begins now
- The Tampa Bay 55 podcast is here. Listen to the first episode!
- Attention viewers: WTSP is undergoing planned work on our tower
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter