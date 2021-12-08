Gov. DeSantis has been the focus of national spotlight in recent weeks for standing by his executive order banning mask mandates in schools.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Downtown Jacksonville Thursday with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.

Leading experts in health and emergency management are also expected to be in attendance. You can watch that live here at 10:30 a.m.

DeSantis has been the focus of national spotlight in recent weeks for standing by his executive order banning mask mandates in schools despite a staggering rise in COVID-19 cases.

The order, signed July 30, states that any school district that is unwilling or unable to comply with the law, could have federal funds withheld. School superintendents who violate the executive order also risk their salary, the governor's office said Monday.

“In Florida, there will be no lockdowns. There will be no school closures. There will be no restrictions and no mandates," DeSantis said during the signing.

Additionally, the Florida Board of Education has approved a proposal by DeSantis that will allow parents of students who don't agree with certain COVID-19 protocols at their assigned school to transfer.

Parents now have the option to transfer their children to another public school, or get taxpayer-funded seats in a private school where they wouldn’t have to wear face coverings though Hope Scholarship vouchers.