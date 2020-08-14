Gov. Ron DeSantis, first lady to attend mental health roundtable in Sarasota

It's not the first time they've discussed the subject since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Sarasota on Friday for a roundtable discussion on mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor and first lady Casey DeSantis will be joined by the Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell. The event is scheduled to begin at noon at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota.

In mid-July, the governor met with a group of state and Tampa Bay area leaders about the same topic. That previous roundtable happened at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, which has taken thousands of calls from people worried about the impacts of the pandemic.

If you need help, mental health assistance is available by calling 2-1-1. Click here for more information from the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

