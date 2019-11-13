LARGO, Fla. — The Florida Sheriff's Association is happy with the Halloween initiative to keep kids safe during trick or treating and related events.

The operation involved 18 counties that targeted sexual offenders and predators to ensure that they followed the law. This involved a three-day operation that included physical checks on every sexual offender/predator to ensure they are properly registered and in compliance.

"The safety of our children is always top of mind for law enforcement throughout the state of Florida," said FSA President and Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. "Ensuring that all sexual offenders and predators are compliant with applicable state law, county ordinance, and provisions of probation gives everyone an additional layer of comfort so families can enjoy Halloween festivities."

The following are the totals from Pinellas County:

Compliance checks conducted: 1,567

Compliance checks in compliance: 1,555 (12 outstanding - detectives are following up).

Hours dedicated to this operation: 774 hours

The following counties participated: Alachua, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Columbia, Flagler, Hendry, Hernando, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Martin, Pasco, Pinellas, Seminole, St. Johns and Sumter.

