Florida high school football coach's son shot, killed

The family said the 30-year-old son was on his way to his grandmother's house when he was shot.

KISSIMMEE, Fla — The son of a high school football coach died after being shot Wednesday morning out of Osceola County.

Kissimmee police say 30-year-old Eric Pinellas Jr. was found around 1:50 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds, Click Orlando reports. He was then taken to the hospital where he later died.

Eric Pinellas Sr., the head coach at Osceola High School, tweeted the news, saying in part, "Lost my oldest son to senseless gun violence last night. Been trying to process not ever seeing him again all day."

The coach asked for prayers for him and his family.

Lost my oldest son to senseless gun violence last night. Been trying to process not ever seeing him again all day. If you have a minute or two of spare time, say a prayer for me and my family. RIP son, I LOVE YOU! 💔 — Coach EP (@CoachEP_OHS) January 12, 2023

According to WFTV, police are investigating the shooting and have not arrested anyone involved yet.