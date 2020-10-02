BRADENTON, Fla. — A Florida trooper killed in the line of duty will be honored this week.

People will come together Thursday, Feb. 13, to honor the life and service of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock, according to an FHP news release.

Bullock was shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday while assisting a car that had broken down on Interstate 95 in Martin County. The person whose car needed fixing ended up shooting the trooper, FHP said.

Bullock, 42, was a 19-year veteran of the FHP. He, too, was an Air Force veteran. His body was escorted late last week to Sarasota.

FHP said Bullock's memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bayside Community Church at the East Bradenton Campus, located at 15800 FL-64 in Bradenton.

Afterward, a law enforcement procession will begin from the church to Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 SR 72 in Sarasota.

Law enforcement honors are scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

