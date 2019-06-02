TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Nikki Fried, made a major announcement in regards to cannabis in the state Wednesday afternoon.

Fried introduced Holly Bell as Florida's first director of cannabis.

Bell worked in Tennessee before moving to Florida.

Medical cannabis has been a contentious subject for Florida lawmakers, especially after the passing of Amendment 2 in 2016.

While the amendment allowed the use of marijuana for medical purposes, there were some legal confusions that kept it embattled in the court system. One lawsuit challenged the legality of banning smokeable medical marijuana.

