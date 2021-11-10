More than a third of Florida hospitals receive 'A' rating in safety report card

Hospitals were graded on how well they prevented medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections that may harm or kill patients.

TAMPA, Fla. — A national watchdog organization of health care safety recently released its report cards for hospitals across the country. And, many Florida hospitals ranked best in class.

According to the Leapfrog Group, 36-percent of Florida hospitals received an "A," ranking 13th in the country. It's a slight downturn from where the state ranked near the start of the year. During the spring, the same group gave 42 percent of hospitals an "A," which was 11th in the country.

The criteria used in the organization's grading includes how well hospitals prevent medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections that may harm or kill patients. More than 2,900 hospitals were graded this year.

Florida fared well compared to the average grades distributed across the country. According to the organization, 32-percent of hospitals received an "A," 26- percent received a "B," 35-percent received a "C," seven percent received a "D" and less than one percent received an "F".

The five states with the highest percentage of "A" hospitals were Virginia, North Carolina, Idaho, Massachusetts and Colorado.