Back to the Senate it goes: Florida House approves new legislative district maps

The bill passed Wednesday on a 77-39 vote.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House passed a bill to redraw legislative districts. The bill passed Wednesday on a 77-39 vote.

It now goes back to the Senate, which approved its chamber’s new maps last week.

Unlike the Senate, where some Democrats joined Republicans in supporting the newly drawn 40 Senate districts, House Democrats opposed the bill once it was amended to add the 120 redrawn House districts.

Democrats said there wasn’t enough public input, and the maps didn’t take into consideration the growth of minority populations.

Legislative districts are redrawn every 10 years after the federal census.

Between 2010 and 2020, Florida saw its population grow by 2.7 million more people.