Florida House passes sports betting deal between Seminole Tribe, DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Wednesday, The Florida House approved the 2021 Gaming Compact between the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the state in a 97-17 vote.

The bill was passed by the Florida Senate Tuesday in a 38-1 vote.

The new 30-year gaming compact, agreed to by the Tribe and Gov. Ron DeSantis, includes legalizing sports betting in the Sunshine State.

The compact creates a new $2.5 billion revenue-sharing guarantee over the next five years. It also authorizes craps and roulette games at Seminole properties and additional facilities on the Tribe's Hollywood Reservation.

It also gives the Tribe exclusive authorization to offer sports betting in Florida and ends disagreements over what games are allowed at state pari-mutuel sites. The compact allows for online sports betting in partnership with pari-mutuels.

Now that the bill has passed in the House and the Senate, it needs federal approval. It will only take effect if the compact is approved or not voided by the United States Department of the Interior.

The House also passed SB 4-A related to gaming enforcement. The bill establishes additional "enforcement measures to address violations of gambling laws and the conduct of unauthorized gaming in the state."

Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. put out a statement following the approval of the gaming compact by the Florida Legislature:



“Today, all the people of Florida are winners, thanks to legislative approval of the Gaming Compact between the State of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida. It is a historic and mutually-beneficial partnership between the State and Seminole Tribe that will positively impact all Floridians for decades to come. The Seminole Tribe wants to express our sincere thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis, Senate President Wilton Simpson, House Speaker Chris Sprowls, as well as to minority leaders Sen. Lauren Book and Rep. Evan Jenne, who have all worked hard to make this opportunity a reality. I must also thank our entire team for such a meaningful outcome and specifically Seminole Gaming CEO Jim Allen for leading the negotiations.”