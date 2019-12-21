HOBE SOUND, Fla. — A 9-month-old Florida baby drowned in his family's bathtub and detectives are investigating.

Martin County investigators say Cameron Davis died Friday. His mother told them that the boy's father had been asleep, but she thinks she told him the baby was in the tub.

She also believes she might have fallen asleep. The mother estimated the baby had been in the tub for 20 minutes before he was found face down and blue in the water.

The couple has two other young children. No charges have been filed.

