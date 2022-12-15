Florida insurance commissioner resigns amid state's efforts to fix property insurance market

David Altmaier has served as the Florida insurance commissioner since April 2016.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state's insurance commissioner sent in his letter of resignation following this week's special session to aid Florida's property insurance crisis.

David Altmaier has served as the Florida insurance commissioner since April 2016 when he was appointed by the Financial Services Commission.

"We’ve had another successful Special Session in Florida, delivering toll and tax relief and providing a more competitive market for property insurance," Communications director Taryn Fenske said in a statement from the governor's office. "With this successful Special Session behind us, the Office of Insurance Regulation Commissioner David Altmaier will be stepping down at the end of this year.

"Since the Governor took office, Commissioner Altmaier has been instrumental in helping to pass and implement major property insurance reforms to bring relief to Floridians. We want to thank him for his years of public service."

Altmaier's resignation comes after the Florida lawmakers approved legislation seeking a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduced litigation costs and to force some customers to leave a state-created insurer.