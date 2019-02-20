Florida is already known for its, let's be real, excessive heat. This time, Florida is in the hot seat, but for a different reason.

The sunshine state was ranked as the second most sinful state in the United States in a new study by Wallethub.

Florida only fell behind the state with 'Sin City' itself: Nevada.

The study looked at seven 'key dimensions,' including: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness. All were measured and ranked based on 43 relevant metrics on a 100-point scale, 100 being the most sinful.

Why are you so jealous, Florida?

Based on the above dimensions, Florida was ranked as the most jealous state in the country. The study based this on the number of thefts, identity-theft complaints, and fraud or other complaints per capita.

Florida, you're kind of full of yourself

Florida was ranked as the fourth most vain state, with the second highest number of beauty salons per capita. It was also ranked highly in terms of Google searches for the top five most common plastic surgery procedures and consumer expenses on personal care products and services.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The state was also ranked the fourth most lustful state. This number was based on teen birth rate, Google searches for adult entertainment, average time on adult entertainment sites, and prostitution and commercialized vice arrests.

The state's not likely to change

The state was ranked as the 12th most lazy. In other words, it's unlikely we'll be changing anytime soon.

This was based on the number of adults not exercising, average weekly hours worked, volunteer rate, average time watching TV, high school graduation rate, and share of disconnected youth.

Hey, at least we're not throwing all of our money away

Well, according to the study, at least Florida was ranked as having the 47th lowest share of gambling disorders.

The full ranking list of most sinful states in America:

Nevada FLORIDA California Texas Tennessee Louisiana Georgia Illinois Michigan Arizona New Mexico Oklahoma Pennsylvania Ohio Alabama Missouri New Jersey Arkansas South Carolina Washington Virginia Maryland Delaware New York Mississippi Colorado North Carolina Kentucky West Virginia Alaska Indiana Oregon Massachusetts Montana Kansas Hawaii Rhode Island Connecticut Minnesota Wisconsin South Dakota New Hampshire Utah Wyoming Iowa Idaho Nebraska North Dakota Maine Vermont

Moral of the story: Keep on with your bad self, Florida!

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.