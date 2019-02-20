Florida is already known for its, let's be real, excessive heat. This time, Florida is in the hot seat, but for a different reason.

The sunshine state was ranked as the second most sinful state in the United States in a new study by Wallethub

Florida only fell behind the state with 'Sin City' itself: Nevada. 

The study looked at seven 'key dimensions,' including: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness. All were measured and ranked based on 43 relevant metrics on a 100-point scale, 100 being the most sinful. 

Why are you so jealous, Florida?

Based on the above dimensions, Florida was ranked as the most jealous state in the country. The study based this on the number of thefts, identity-theft complaints, and fraud or other complaints per capita. 

Florida, you're kind of full of yourself

Florida was ranked as the fourth most vain state, with the second highest number of beauty salons per capita. It was also ranked highly in terms of Google searches for the top five most common plastic surgery procedures and consumer expenses on personal care products and services. 

The state was also ranked the fourth most lustful state. This number was based on teen birth rate, Google searches for adult entertainment, average time on adult entertainment sites, and prostitution and commercialized vice arrests. 

The state's not likely to change

The state was ranked as the 12th most lazy. In other words, it's unlikely we'll be changing anytime soon. 

This was based on the number of adults not exercising, average weekly hours worked, volunteer rate, average time watching TV, high school graduation rate, and share of disconnected youth. 

Hey, at least we're not throwing all of our money away

Well, according to the study, at least Florida was ranked as having the 47th lowest share of gambling disorders. 

The full ranking list of most sinful states in America:

  1. Nevada
  2. FLORIDA
  3. California
  4. Texas
  5. Tennessee
  6. Louisiana
  7. Georgia
  8. Illinois
  9. Michigan
  10. Arizona
  11. New Mexico
  12. Oklahoma
  13. Pennsylvania
  14. Ohio
  15. Alabama
  16. Missouri
  17. New Jersey
  18. Arkansas
  19. South Carolina
  20. Washington
  21. Virginia
  22. Maryland
  23. Delaware
  24. New York
  25. Mississippi
  26. Colorado
  27. North Carolina
  28. Kentucky
  29. West Virginia
  30. Alaska
  31. Indiana
  32. Oregon
  33. Massachusetts
  34. Montana
  35. Kansas
  36. Hawaii
  37. Rhode Island
  38. Connecticut
  39. Minnesota
  40. Wisconsin
  41. South Dakota
  42. New Hampshire
  43. Utah
  44. Wyoming
  45. Iowa
  46. Idaho
  47. Nebraska
  48. North Dakota
  49. Maine
  50. Vermont

Moral of the story: Keep on with your bad self, Florida!

