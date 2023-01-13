Judge rules lawsuit against DeSantis migrant flight good for trial

The case against FDOT and the governor will go forward. The trial has been set for Jan. 30.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A judge ruled Friday that the lawsuit filed by a Florida senator to block the immigration relocation program in the Sunshine State can go to trial.

A Leon Circuit Court Judge took a look at the defendant's – Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Department of Transportation and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ – motions to dismiss the case. The judge ruled only Patronis to be dismissed, stating that the CFO follows orders for payment.

The case against FDOT and the governor will go forward. The trial has been set for Jan. 30.

Sen. Jason Pizzo says he filed the lawsuit because he believes that the governor didn't follow state law when Florida paid for migrants to be flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard back in September.