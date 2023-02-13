Florida woman found dead after boat flips kayak

Two people were inside a green kayak when the wake of a large boat caused it to overturn.

DESTIN, Fla. — A search for a missing kayaker ended tragically this weekend in Okaloosa County.

Around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, the wake from a large boat caused a green kayak to overturn along with the two people inside it, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. It happened in Destin Harbor behind Gilligan's Watersports.

Deputies say one person was found around 9 p.m. holding onto a pylon behind Harbor Docks, a restaurant about 500 feet away from where the kayak overturned.

That's when deputies began searching for the second person, a 30-year-old woman.

In an update on Sunday, the sheriff's office shared that the woman was found dead.

"Please join us in sending our sincere sympathies and prayers to her family and friends," the agency wrote on Facebook.

Her death remains under investigation by The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.